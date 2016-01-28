Sutton Utd v Leeds

Sutton take on Leeds on Sunday 29th January, 2017, with kickoff at 14:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Leeds are doing pretty well in the league right now, sitting as they do third in the Championship, but appearances can be flattering if not outright deceiving. The club are two points ahead of Reading in fourth, and seven back on Newcastle, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot behind leaders Brighton.

The closest thing we’ve had to a bit of cup magic this term has been Sutton United, who took out Cheltenham in the second round before toppling AFC Wimbledon in round three of the FA Cup, and if they beat Leeds they’ll ascend to full on Harry Potter.

