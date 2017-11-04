Stoke v Leicester

Stoke take on Leicester on Saturday 4th November, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’s always a risk in football to dub a team a ‘Cinderella story side’ or something to the effect, normally because the ink won’t even be dry on the page before one or more members of said group has proven themselves scum. In Leicester’s case, we knew about Vardy, Pearson and Simpson long before the media started the praise, but it didn’t make any difference.

In fairness, we’ve always treated folk from that part of the world like decent humans, regardless of their actual, appalling personal behaviour, although none of the LCFC squad are on MOTD yet.

