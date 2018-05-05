Stoke v Crystal Palace

Stoke take on Palace on Saturday 5th May, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Palace aren’t going to get relegated, Stoke probably are, and beyond that there is not a lot to say about this game. Dan Walker might do his scrunchy face while Alan Shearer waxes lyrical about how bad mangers are, while ignoring his own utter failure in the same arena, but in reality this is already a done deal for both teams most likely.

Roy Hodgson has done a great job at Selhurst Park and deserves his praise, which is a shame as the people who work above him there are generally not the sharpest or nicest folk.

Stoke v Palace is LIVE on Sky Sports.