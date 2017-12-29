St Mirren v Dundee Utd

St Mirren take on Dundee Utd on Friday 29th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Given that this is a match from the second tier of Scottish football, it’s actually not that bad, with the best two teams from that part of the world facing off in a game that could logistically mean something come the end of term. St Mirren are at home, and that combined with the fact they are two points ahead of United in second will no doubt boost their hopes of three points.

As you’d expect from a first v second game, both teams are in good form generally, with the away side not having recorded a loss in their last five matches.

