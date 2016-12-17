St Johnstone v Rangers

St Johnstone take on Rangers on Wednesday 28th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

With eleven points between St Johnstone in fifth and Rangers right now, you’d think the blue boys from Glasgow would be delighted with their work so far, but that isn’t really the case. Rangers might enjoy a good gap over the mid-table teams, but Celtic are fourteen points ahead of them and have a game in hand, making them at least a metric butt load better than their neighbours.

Still, with wins in their last four games, you’d expect Rangers to feel pretty confident about their chances away from home this evening, and if they lose it’ll be like Christmas come late for St Johnstone.

