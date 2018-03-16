St Johnstone v Hibernian

St Johnstone take on Hibs on Friday 16th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The Scottish Premier League has thrown up some really interesting ties lately, but this probably isn’t going to be one of them. Neither side is in great form, or the top four, and as a result this is the sort of match that can only really decide who is relegated from the top division, if that. for the fans it matters a bit, but even they will know this is fundamentally about pride more than pots.

Whoever wins will give their fans a good evening, but more than that will require a larger effort than just these ninety minutes.

