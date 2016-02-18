St Etienne v Man Utd

St Etienne take on Man Utd on Wednesday 22nd February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 3.

Apparently Jose Mourinho has no choice but to play his best players in every game of every competition for the rest of the season, even when it’s Blackburn they face. A famous victory was secured against the Rovers on the weekend, and now the plucky underdogs of Old Trafford take on the might of St Etienne in the Europa League in another battle against the odds.

The French team are famous for their ability to turn a profit and still maintain a level of competitiveness, and today they’ll be looking to prove that there is more to life than just money.

