Spurs v Stoke

Spurs take on Stoke on Sunday 26th February, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

There has been a lot of discussion about what might be causing the current malaise at Spurs, with most observers pointing to the absence of Danny Rose as a key factor in their decline, but the problems go far deeper. Players like Dier and Alli are incapable of controlling themselves when the game starts getting away from them, and without Eric Lamela the team is blunted in attack.

Stoke will challenge them both physically and also in a way that the club never could under Tony Pulis, that being technically and tactically too, and Spurs need to perform to win.

