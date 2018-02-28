Spurs v Rochdale

Spurs take on Rochdale on Wednesday 28th February, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

The first leg of this tie nearly saw Rochdale cheated out of a result by the diving and cheating of Tottenham stars, so it is something to be thankful for that the game is going ahead at all. It’s fine talking about ‘clever play’ from the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but in reality the cheating nearly cost a club their rightful chance at a replay, and money they desperately need, and should be stamped out ASAP.

A Rochdale win would be the most poetically just result, but won’t happen, as the gap in resources is just too big.

Spurs v Rochdale is LIVE on BT Sports.