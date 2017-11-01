Spurs v Real Madrid

Spurs take on Real Madrid on Wednesday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Without Harry Kane in the team, you’d expect Spurs to be in trouble here today, but Real are actually not that good right now and might be there for the taking. The problem with that is it requires the other Spurs stars to step up, and the closest we have seen to that is Dele Alli showcasing some world class diving in recent games, to everyone’s disappointment.

This will probably end as a draw, with the Chipmunk in charge unwilling to lose two in a row after their game with United on the weekend. Or maybe it won’t, there are two talented, unpredictable sides here.

