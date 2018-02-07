Spurs v Newport County

Spurs take on Newport on Wednesday 7th February, 2018, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

It’s a long way from north London to Newport, but the Welsh side should manage the trip without too many issues. The FA Cup is a fantastic tournament, and at this stage Spurs may choose to dive into it with full commitment, rather than simply a simulation of the sort of effort that would see them make the last four or even eight.

Of course, if they flop, as the Americans would say, and take a fall of their own volition (through changing selection to keep players fresh) the fans won’t mind, as long as the Premier League finish is strong.

