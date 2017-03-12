Spurs v Millwall

Spurs take on Millwall on Sunday 12th March, 2017, with kickoff at 14:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

Another FA Cup Quarter final for you here, with another game that seems like it should not really be a contest. Tottenham have millions to spend, a young team full of internationals and a shiny new stadium on the way, while Millwall are fighting to stay alive in the face of massive corruption from their local council, but the magic of the cup might still prevail if we all wish hard enough.

If not, then the biggest risk to Tottenham will be to their fitness, as the Championship side won’t go easy on the contact.

Spurs v Millwall is LIVE on BBC 1.