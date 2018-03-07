Spurs v Juventus

Spurs take on Juventus on Wednesday 7th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The first leg of this tie went ok for Tottenham, which means the media and their fans spent literally a week banging on about it. There must be something about mediocre results against Italian teams that really piques the interests of the average north Londoner, although with Arsenal playing AC on Thursday we’ll not have a complete data set for a day or two.

If Spurs can convert and go into the next round, they should be taken seriously by most of Europe, but those who have watched them this term are ahead of that curve.

