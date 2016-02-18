Spurs v Gent

Spurs take on Gent on Thursday 23rd February, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

In the preview to the first game in this tie we were very clear that Spurs should have no excuse for anything other than a win, but they managed to lose to Gent anyway. I’d like to say the Belgian side were full of future stars and really showed their class, but the reality is that Tottenham played like they don’t care, as has been the case for much of 2017 so far.

Now they need to overturn a deficit if they want to go through, although it is hard to know if they do want that at all sometimes.

