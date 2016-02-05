Spurs v Boro

Spurs take on Boro on Saturday 4th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

Tottenham quietly started to power their way up the league table a few weeks ago and sit second, as you’d expect after the season they had last time around. The manager has to deal with the loss of the hugely influential Danny Rose today, but is facing a team in Middlesbrough that he will expect to overcome even without his first choice left back.

For Boro the focus is probably on avoiding relegation, with the team only two points clear of eighteenth placed Palace prior to kick off, but an away game at Spurs isn’t the best place to pick up points.

