Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Spartak take on Liverpool on Tuesday 26th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

This is supposed to be a tough away day, mainly due to the fact it’s quite a long journey, but in reality every team at Liverpool’s level and above has a private plane and the reality of the trip is not going to be that arduous for the red men.

If they lose it will be an arduous few days of press conferences, but then Klopp and his men are so used to that sort of thing they may as well be listed as professional idiot-indulgers.

Spartak v Liverpool is LIVE on BT Sport.