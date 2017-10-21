Southampton v West Brom

Southampton take on West Brom on Saturday 21st October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

After last weekend we should be aware that having two big teams is no guarantee of having one big game, at least not if the Portuguese guy with the low-tier people skills is involved. Southampton have a rather defensive manager, and West Brom have a rather Tony Pulis manager, 100% Pulis in fact, and that combination could make for an extremely boring game.

On the other hand, we will probably still see more than the hundreds of millions of pounds of talent on show at Anfield produced, so tune in!

