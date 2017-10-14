Southampton v Newcastle

Southampton take on Newcastle on Sunday 14th October, 2017, with kickoff at 16:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

These are a couple of mid table teams, one with a top level manager, the other with a top level…defender, maybe, for now. Their meeting comes on a weekend when we have games the ties at Sky will be far more excited about, but could be far more fun than the borefest Jose Mourinho has planned for us at Anfield.

The winner will feel like they’ve done well, as the two teams have roughly similar resource, save financially, where Southampton are far better off both in the short and long term than their black and white guests.

