Southampton v Leicester

Southampton take on Leicester on Sunday 22nd January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Last year’s champions are really not looking that impressive, save an interesting new addition from Belgium, and that will definitely encourage a Southampton side that will already fancy a win today. There are strong rumours linking Saints to a move for unwanted Liverpool defender Mama Sakho circulating, which shows the club is looking to change how things are done, but he won’t be in in times for this one.

If Leicester lose they won’t be in the bottom three, but they’re close enough to smell the desperation nonetheless, and won’t want to get any closer.

