Slovenia v Scotland

Slovenia take on Scotland on Sunday 8th October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If Scotland win this game, they go into the playoffs as second placed team in the group, and that would be a fantastic achievement for the men in dark blue. To be truly honest, this is far from the best team we’ve seen from north of the border in recent years, but Gordon Strachan could still take them a to a tournament they have no real right to be at.

Slovenia also have a slim chance of going through if they win and results elsewhere go their way, so this could be a very enjoyable match if you don’t fancy the snorefest on ITV.

