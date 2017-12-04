Slough v Rochdale

Slough take on Rochdale on Monday 4th December, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The absolute magic of the cup, eh? Is there anything more magical that Slough versus Rochdale on a Monday night in a game that will have no real bearing on who eventually wins the tournament? Probably, to be fair, but that won’t take away from the enjoyment of those players who get to be on the telly, and fans who probably will try for the same, knowing the British sporting public.

Tune in if this is up your street, but it’s going to be cold, wet, and muddier than Glastonbury following a weekend of nothing other than feminist punk bands.

