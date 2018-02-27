Shrewsbury v Yeovil

Shrewsbury take on Yeovil on Tuesday 27th February, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

If you want to know how this game should go in a vacuum, the league positions of the two teams should give you quite a good idea. Shrewsbury are flying high in League One, and have a real chance of making it into the Championship next season if they can continue to play with this confidence and verve, while Yeovil are slightly at risk of slipping into the League Two relegation zone.

The final of this competition might not get Champions League numbers, but the reality is that for the fans it is a massive deal, and it will be great to see the crowd at this semi.

