Shrewsbury v West Ham

Shrewsbury take on West Ham on Sunday 7th January, 2017, with kickoff at 14:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

After the excitement of Leicester versus Fleetwood Town on Saturday (spoilers, there was none), it is time for West Ham and Shrewsbury to go head to head. You might be looking at this fixture and thinking it looks about as intriguing as a turd sandwich, but in terms of live, free-to-air football we get so little these days that you’ll just have to be grateful for your scraps.

If the Shrews win, it will be a bit of a shock, but West Ham are 100% committed to avoiding relegation this year, rather than winning the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury v West Ham is LIVE on BBC1.