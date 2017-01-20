Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff

Wednesday take on Cardiff on Saturday 20th January, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Cardiff are flying high, and have just done some very decent business in the form of getting young Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic in on loan, so this will be a big day for them. Wednesday are a good, but not currently great team, and the fact they are at home shouldn’t daunt the Welsh team too much as they have overcome other such hurdles in their race to third place.

For the home fans it has been a tough few weeks, and their fates need to change fast if one of the biggest teams in the land isn’t to spend yet another year in the second tier of the game.

