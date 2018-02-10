Sheffield Utd v Leeds

Sheffield Utd take on Leeds on Saturday 10th February, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Sheffield United are flying high in the table at the moment, not quite as high as they could be, but way better than in their recent dark times. However you feel about their former players, it is undeniable that some of the fans acted as badly as any we’ve seen in modern times in regards to Ched Evans, and it’s hard to support them to this day.

As for Leeds, they are Leeds, which means another manager has gone and another season is probably over from a success point of view, while the fans grumble on, and on and on.

