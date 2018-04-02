Sheffield Utd v Cardiff

Sheffield Utd take on Cardiff on Monday 2nd April, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The Blades are another team that is a long way off the playoff spots on paper, but in reality much closer than it appears. They sit a point off the playoff spots, and a win here would put them in a fantastic position for the run-in. However, they have just one problem, that being the fact that Cardiff are second in the table, nearly as good as Wolves, and don’t want to lose their automatic promotion spot.

This is going to be a good day of Championship football for sure, with two very impactful games featuring some of the best in the division, so get stuck in.

