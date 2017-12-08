Sheffield Utd v Bristol City

Sheffield Utd take on Bristol City on Friday 8th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’s not been a bad year so far from the point of view of the two Sheffield clubs, with Wednesday halfway up the table, and United in the top six. Admittedly the oddly-funded Wolverhampton Wanderers are a full ten points ahead of the Blades going into the weekend, but things could always be worse, as recent memory has taught those of a red and white persuasion.

You’d hope this would be a really entertaining match with City flying high in third, but there is a risk that both sides will back away and just attempt to not lose, rather than win outright.

