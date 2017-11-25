Sheffield Utd v Birmingham

Sheffield Utd take on Birmingham on Saturday 25th November, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If you want to watch football from the Championship, it seems like you can see one good team these days, but not two. While Sheffield United have shaken off their reputation as ‘home of Ched the bad man’ and are storming up the Championship table, Brum look about as racy as a 2017 McLaren, and without the added bonus that at least one Spaniard is getting extremely rich out of the failure.

If United win their fans will be in raptures, and rightly so, as the result would potentially put them in the top two of the table.

