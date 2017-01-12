Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Utd take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday 12th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The steel city derby used to be the sort of game to get you out of bed on a cold Saturday morning and off to watch a classic, but these days the motivation is probably more for another hour of kip and checking the result on Sky Sports News, because teletext is deader than the eyes of the average SSN presenter. Still, to those in the area it matters, and the crowd will be loud enough to wake late sleepers in the local area.

Of the two, United are slightly better off right now, having not just sacked their manager only to see him move up a division.

