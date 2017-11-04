Shaw Lane v Mansfield

Shaw Lane take on Mansfield on Saturday 4th November, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The FA Cup can throw up some amazing games as we progress toward the latter stages and the biggest teams realise it still counts as a trophy, but the fun of that part of the competition can often be dampened by what we have to endure getting there. No doubt Jake or another of the ‘only really good enough for Blue Peter’ bunch will be bringing us this instant classic, and telling us how great it is for the smaller teams.

It’s really great for the pundits, who get to sit through another dull game and then will be paid to talk about it as though it’s one for the ages. Players will like it though, they get to be on TV.

Shaw Lane v Mansfield is LIVE on BT Sport.