Shakhtar Donetsk v Man City

Shakhtar Donetsk take on Man City on Wednesday 6th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

In contrast to some of the other English teams still in this competition, Man City are safer than houses already having secured their place in the next round with a game to spare. Some of that comes down to their group, but with both Napoli and Feyenoord involved it also comes down to City being a really good team, one of the best in Europe, and that’s undeniable.

The kids should get a run as City prepare for the Manchester derby on the weekend, which makes sense when you consider the elbows and such they’ll need to endure vs Fellaini et al.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Man City is LIVE on BT Sport.