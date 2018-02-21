Sevilla v Man Utd

Sevilla take on Man Utd on Wednesday 21st February, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45.

When it comes to breaking English hearts, Sevilla have some experience, as fans of Liverpool will no doubt remember. They are one of the teams in Europe that for years had an uncanny knack of bringing in relatively unknown or underrated talent, winning the UEFA Cup with it, then selling it on for massive profit, but the wins in the middle should not be overshadowed by the money.

United have been a bit under the weather of late, with rumours their star player and manager are at loggerheads, so this is worth a watch for sure.

