Sevilla v Liverpool

Sevilla take on Liverpool on Tuesday 21st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Even though they’ve not been that impressive, Liverpool look as though they are in a strong position going into the last few matches in this group, but that has only something to do with their quality. Back-to-back matches against the worst team in the group have padded their stats harder than Brian Lara setting a world record at home, and now the Reds have to convert against much harder opposition.

A win in Spain would virtually guarantee Liverpool a spot in the next round, but they might have to settle for a draw, and waiting for matchday six to be sure.

