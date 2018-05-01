Scunthorpe v Plymouth Argyle

Scunthorpe take on Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday 1st May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

With the rest of the world focussed on events in the Champions League, it’s the boys in League One who are providing your entertainment for this evening, and what entertainment it could be. Of all the teams in the division, perhaps no better two could have been picked with the sixth and seventh placed sides meeting in a game that could decide who makes the playoffs.

As the home team, Scunthorpe will look forward to this, but Argyle are the sort of team that has been through the mill and come out the other side stronger.

