Scotland v Slovakia

Scotland take on Slovakia on Thursday 5th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Gordon Strachan knows that if his side wins their last two games of this group stage, they will be assured of a place in the playoffs and a chance to play in the next World Cup. This means the players and fans will get to visit a backwards country with very little footballing history and a massive amount of prejudice enshrined in law, but having come from May’s Britain the adjustment won’t be too bad.

If Slovakia win we could see the end of the little ginger man, which sounds decent until you realise we’d have to endure his ‘punditry’ for the next decade if that happened.

