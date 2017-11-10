Scotland v Netherlands

Scotland take on Netherlands on Thursday 10th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

There are a lot of people that will think this game is pointless, because Scotland are a team of players that probably won’t even make an impact at the top level, but that’s not the case. The Netherlands are also useless these days, but don’t have the excuse of no good players, so this is in fact a doubly pointless friendlies between equally disappointing teams.

Still, there are some decent players on the pitch, so do give it a whirl if you’ve nothing better to do and don’t fancy the Swiss affair.

