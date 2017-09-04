Scotland v Malta

Scotland take on Malta on Monday 4th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The Scotland manager Gordon Strachan took time to praise his side’s energy following their win over Lithuania, which tells you all you need to know about that particular clash of the titans, but even a good win here won’t be enough to get them back on track in all probability. Four and six points respectively behind the top two in the group, there is every chance Scotland could win all their remaining games and still come up short after a poor start.

Still, the little ginger dude is entertaining, and it’s not like they are stacked with talent.

