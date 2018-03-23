Scotland v Costa Rica

Scotland take on Costa Rica on Friday 23rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

England versus Holland may seem like a fairly silly contest in the context of the season, but wait just one moment as Scotland take it beyond. This match with Costa Rica is about as likely to impact on the World Cup as Donald Trump is to say something logical and sane in the next five years, and like Trump the only thing that could make it newsworthy is if one of the teams shit the bed spectacularly.

Costa Rica are way better than the Scots, so expect a tough evening for those home players looking to give a good account of themselves.

