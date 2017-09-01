San Marino v Northern Ireland

San Marino take on Northern Ireland on Friday 1st September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The last game of the day is Northern Ireland v San Marino, and at this point there is no dead horse left to beat re: chances in major tournaments, so we won’t. Instead, let’s focus on the fact there is no Premier League action this weekend, and you’ll need to pick a game if you need your fix of stupid men running about kicking a ball, and so on.

If Ireland win it will put them in good spot for their upcoming home clash with the Czech Republic, and that has to be the main point of this match for the management.

