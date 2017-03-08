Rostov v Man Utd

Rostov take on Man Utd on Thursday 8th March, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Apparently the pitch in Russia that Machester United are going to play on is quite hard, although why anyone should care about that is beyond this writer. A bunch of millionaires having to run on solid pitch for ninety minutes pales into comparison with the conditions the average schoolboy in England had to endure growing up, and it’s not like United are a particularly sympathetic club either.

Mourinho has already used this competition as an excuse for why he can’t compete in the Premier League, so you should expect him to put out his best eleven as he chases silverware.

