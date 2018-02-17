Ross County v Hearts

Ross County take on Hearts on Saturday 17th February, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The weekend begins with the Scottish Premier League action, but as we aren’t watching Celtic is seems unlikely that the fervour is too over the top. Ross County and Hearts are both decent teams, but one of them has represented that a fair bit better than the other so far this term, with County at the foot of the table and looking hopeless.

Hearts will obviously hope for a strong finish, but are currently roughly in the middle, maybe a bit upward and slightly to one side, but then again anatomy jokes never were my strong point.

Ross County v Hearts is LIVE on Sky Sports.