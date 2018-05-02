Roma v Liverpool

Roma take on Liverpool on Wednesday 2nd May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

The media are saying this is a done deal for Liverpool after the first leg, where they scored five against Roma, but the fans in red know different. The two late goals conceded after the game and tie seemed to be over were the true face of the club that fans have come to know and hate in recent years, and with off the pitch drama swirling this week it is unlikely there has been much healing away from the grass.

It would be nice to think this is a game that will be only about the football, but after the way Roma fans acted around leg one that’s optimistic.

