Roma v Chelsea

Roma take on Chelsea on Tuesday 31st October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Roma fans are able to make it a full ninety minutes without monkey chanting at the Chelsea players who have committed the crime of being black and in Italy, but when you consider that a percentage of ‘fans’ in that part of the world couldn’t even be quiet through a minute of reading last weekend, maybe the answer is obvious.

Still, we shouldn’t judge all Italian fans, just because loads of them are racist and the rest don’t give a toss about stopping them. Wait, should we? Maybe we should, when you put it that way.

