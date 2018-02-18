Rochdale v Spurs

Rochdale take on Spurs on Sunday 18th February, 2018, with kickoff at 14:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Spurs managed the impossible in the Champions League, if you believe the press. All the headlines were about how they managed to dominate Juventus, but strangely enough the score said 2-2, meaning the north London club are the first to both win a game and draw it at the same time. That or the press are absolutely installed in the Tottenham chute by now…

This game is going to be easy for the Premier League team, who have great depth and no excuse for anything other than an easy win against a team more famous for the bad things that happen in their town than anything else.

