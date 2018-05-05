Rochdale v Charlton

Rochdale take on Charlton on Saturday 5th May, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport.

One of these teams might go down, the other might go up, so all in all it’s a bit of a win for the people who make money off the football league system. Charlton have come a long way in recent years, and if that sounds like it means they’ve done well, it doesn’t. They were an established Premier League team that sacked their boss out of ambition, and since then everything has gone glutes over pecs.

The winner will be delighted, the loser devastated, and with Dale at home you have to feel this is their best chance to get the points they need.

Rochdale v Charlton is LIVE on Sky Sport.