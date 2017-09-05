Republic of Ireland v Serbia

Republic of Ireland take on Serbia on Tuesday 5th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

We’re all supposed to be interested in Martin O’Neill and his angry little helper, but in reality they have been thorough outdone by northern Michael in the last couple of years, and only survive on their names these days. Indeed, Roy Keane is basically just a walking embarrassing quote generator, with the sort of grasp of the modern game that made him so despise Mick McCarthy.

Today, he and the little jumpman from Villa and Celtic take on Serbia, who have talent, and could well cause them a problem if the chips fall in the right direction.

Republic of Ireland v Serbia is LIVE on Sky Sports.