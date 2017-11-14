Republic of Ireland v Denmark

Republic of Ireland take on Denmark on Tuesday 14th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The first leg of this tie ended in a resounding 0-0 win for the Republic, who also received a 10/10 commendation from the Danish police for their behaviour as a fan group. Sadly for those fans, or maybe happily, nothing happened on the pitch that night to get them riled up, and they’ll be hoping for something more as their heroes try for a spot in the limelight.

It’d be nice for the boys in green to enjoy a summer holiday, although with the locations for the enct couple of World Cups, maybe nice is an overstatement.

Republic of Ireland v Denmark is LIVE on Sky Sports.