Real Madrid v Man Utd

Real Madrid take on Man Utd on Tuesday 8th August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Prior to this summer, we would have spent most of this preview talking about the giant piles of money the owners of these two clubs spent their summer, well, spending, but the chaps over in Paris have rather changed the game. Seeing the old guard of European football forced to eat sand is hilarious of course, but Real and Man Utd were intelligent enough not to wind up PSG at least.

As with the Community Shield, this is a game that will only matter to the winners, but we all know that it’s really just a chance for UEFA to get together and plot evil things.

Real Madrid v Man Utd is LIVE on BT Sport 2.