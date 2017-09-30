Reading v Norwich

Reading take on Norwich on Saturday 30th September, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The final match of the day is between a couple of teams that have been in the big league recently, but don’t look like making it back anytime soon. Both made it up on a wave of responsible management, but since they’ve dropped out have looked like nothing more than an average Championship side with little hope of making a serious impact at the sharp end.

Norwich are closer to the promised land at this point than their hosts, and a good away win would be a nice boost toward their dreams at this early point in the season.

