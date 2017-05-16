Reading v Fulham

Reading take on Fulham on Tuesday 16th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 3.

As is so often the case, the first leg of this tie was a fairly cagey affair that ended level, leaving both teams with a chance of making the final. With Reading at home for the second leg you would assume they have an advantage, but that isn’t always the case, as less pressure comes with the underdog tags that Fulham will probably bear.

Both of these teams play lovely football at times and have the kind of setup you’d like to see rewarded, but only one can survive to make Wembley, where dreams sometimes come true.

